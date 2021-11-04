When Mick’s All American Pub opens its location in the North Cornwall Commons Nov. 8, Lebanon County will finally gain a mainstay that has long been popular in Lancaster County.

Mick and Stephanie Owens’ Mick’s All American Pub will join several other businesses filling the growing development across from the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center off of Rocherty Road.

“We are looking to expand and Lebanon was an easy choice due to its demographics, community and draws for tourism and medical,” Mick Owens said in an email.

The 6,000 square-foot building at 105 Springwood Rd. will have the same menu as its three sister locations, including classic pub fare like wings and Mick’s beach-style pizza. The restaurant will seat 200 patrons, Mick Owens said.

Building the new restaurant cost around $3 million, Mick Owens said.

Mick Owens opened the first Mick’s in Mount Joy in 2008. In what Mick Owens earlier told LNP | LancasterOnline was a “natural progression,” Mick’s eventually came to Lancaster city on Columbia Avenue in 2012 and opened a location at 543 Airport Road, Lititz, next to the IMAX theatre at Penn Cinema.

He and his wife also own a sister location, Maize Mexican Cantina, in Manheim Township.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Mick Owens also made his own Plexiglass bar barrier that he later patented to allow other bar owners the opportunity to maximize space despite seating restrictions at the time.