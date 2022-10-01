Michele A. Werder joins Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP

Michele A. Werder has joined the law offices of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP as an Associate attorney. Attorney Werder, who resides in Manheim Township, practices in the areas of elder law, estate planning and administration, civil litigation, and zoning and land use. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and earned her law degree from Duquesne University School of Law. After law school, she led the legal and asset management consulting teams at a major multinational media conglomerate and a global analytics organization. Prior to joining GKH, she served for two years as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Robert J. Eby in the Court of Common Pleas.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.