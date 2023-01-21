Michael Link - Who's News Jan 22, 2023

Hospice & Community Care is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Michael Link to Chief Operating Officer. Link previously served as the Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for the organization. He has worked at Hospice & Community Care since 2001. In his role, Michael is responsible for the operational oversight of Clinical and Medical Services, Information Technology, Education, Heath Information Management, and the Liaison Departments. He has an Associate’s degree in Programming and Database and a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Management from Pennsylvania College of Technology and is currently pursuing his MBA. Hospice & Community Care provides personalized care and comfort to help patients and families live better with serious illness through end of life.

