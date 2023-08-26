High Construction Company, based in Lancaster, PA, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Kreider to President of High Construction Company. Kreider joined High Construction in 2020 as the Vice President of Estimating. He brings strong leadership and extensive experience in all facets of commercial construction, and we look forward to his continued success at High in this important leadership role.

During his time with High Construction, Kreider has played an instrumental role in developing the High Construction team and delivering great results for our clients.

Kreider is taking the reins from Richard Stoudt, who has served as the President of High Construction Company since 2014. Stoudt will continue to be with High Construction Company as Executive Vice President with a focus on client development and services.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.