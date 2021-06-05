Messick’s Farm Equipment is working on a new corporate office and showroom in Rapho Township.

With 230,000 square feet of space, the new building at 1580 Strickler Road will be twice as big as its current space at 187 Merts Drive in Elizabethtown. Work began last month on the new building, which is slated to open sometime late this year.

The new building just off the Esbenshade Road exit of Route 283 will have additional indoor and outdoor space for the sales, parts and service departments while also allowing for future growth. After the move, Messick’s will look to sell or lease its current building, said Neil Messick, an owner of the company. He declined to estimate the project’s cost.

Founded near Elizabethtown in 1952, Messick’s sells, rents and repairs equipment for agriculture and construction industries while also offering equipment for residential and commercial uses. It also has Pennsylvania locations in Abbottstown, Halifax, Carlisle and Aspers.