A Mennonite accountant in Berks County admitted Thursday he ran a $60 million Ponzi scheme that preyed on Mennonite and Amish investors.

Philip Elvin Riehl, 68, of Frystown, near Interstate 78, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and a $5.5 million fine. Riehl also must pay $59.8 million in restitution to the victims of the 10-year scam.

Federal prosecutors declined to say how many, if any, of his victims are Lancaster County residents.

Court records do say, however, that his “victims number in the hundreds and are located throughout Pennsylvania and elsewhere.”

In his guilty plea, Riehl admitted soliciting “tens of millions of dollars” into an investment program his Riehl Accounting practice operated, claiming the invested dollars were being loaned to a diverse array of businesses.

But in reality, up to 40% of the loans went to a Franklin County creamery, Trickling Springs, that Riehl owned.

Riehl also misrepresented the performance of the loan fund, issuing falsified account statements to investors claiming the fund was profitable when actually it was plagued by defaults.

New investments were used to fund “returns” to earlier investors, Riehl admitted in his plea, an arrangement also known as a Ponzi scheme.

In addition, Riehl directly solicited investments in Trickling Springs, claiming the failing business was healthy and thriving. In September, Trickling Springs announced it was closing.

Prosecutors also called Riehl’s ruse an “affinity” scheme, in that it exploits the trust and friendship that exist in a group that has commons interests or beliefs. In this case, Riehl and his victims shared religious beliefs.

Riehl was charged in January.

He entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Edward Smith in Allentown. Smith allowed Riehl to be free on $250,000 bail until sentencing June 5 in the same courtroom.