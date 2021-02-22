A new frozen yogurt café is slated to open next month in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt will take a spot next to Reel Cinemas in the shopping centered anchored by Wegmans. Menchie’s features frozen yogurt that can be customized with a variety of toppings, and also sells cakes. The Lancaster café is the first for local franchisee Douglas Willwerth.

Menchie’s began in 2007 with one shop in California and now has some 380 locations in the U.S. and Canada in addition to nearly 20 other international locations.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Address: 1500 Christopher Place (Crossings at Conestoga Creek). Info.: menchies.com, facebook.com/MyMenchies. Expected opening: Mid-March.