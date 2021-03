A private memorial service for tourism industry icon Pat Burnley, to be held at Highland Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township, can be viewed at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the church’s YouTube channel.

To watch the service, visit lanc.news/ServiceBurnley. Burnley, who co-founded in 1954 what became the Intercourse tourist attraction Kitchen Kettle Village, was a leader in Lancaster County’s tourism industry. She died of natural causes on Feb. 19 at age 92.