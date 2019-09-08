Melissa’s Country Grille has opened along Route 272 south of Buck, taking a space previously occupied by Drumore Diner.

The new restaurant at 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, features burgers and sandwiches as well as soups and salads. The breakfast menu includes egg dishes as well as pancakes and French toast.

Melissa’s Country Grille is initially open only for breakfast and lunch although dinner hours will be added soon.

The roughly 110-seat restaurant space is the former home of Drumore Diner, which closed last fall. It has also been several other restaurants including RD’s American Grill and Valley View Restaurant.

The new restaurant is owned by Melissa Eckman.

