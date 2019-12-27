Skincare boutique Melinessence will close its downtown Lancaster shop Friday, Dec. 28.
First opened in March 2014 by Melissa Lyons, the boutique at 50 N. Queen St. makes and sells a variety of beauty products, including body butter, soaps, soy candles, fragrances, body washes and sea salt mineral scrubs.
In an announcement posted on its Facebook page, Melinessence said increasing overhead, the rise of online shopping and new big box stores all contributed to the decision to close.
However, a new store location is now being sought and online ordering through the shop’s website, www.melinessencebeauty.com, will remain active, the Facebook post said.