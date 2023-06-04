Annie Dawkins’ family has a bit of a Sunday tradition. Annie’s dad, Pat, would whip up a batch of bloody marys — the cocktail comprised of tomato juice, vodka and spices — as a hair-of-the-dog treat. “My dad is the bloody mary guy,” Annie says. The Lancaster woman knows a thing or two about the cocktail, too. She and her husband, Collin Dawkins, run the internationally recognized bloody mary mix company Sunday’s, which was inspired by her dad’s drinks.

The young couple are busy with multiple burgeoning businesses; they’re also co-owners of Lancaster Beignet Company on Prince Street, a cafe they opened in October 2022. On the Sunday’s side, the family tradition turned award-winning business has made its bloody mark.

The most popular Sunday’s mix, the spicy bloody mary, has won the international Drunken Tomato Awards for three consecutive years, topping the caesar category — which refers to bloody mary mixes containing clam juice. Created and produced at the cafe, the spicy mix tastes like an internal hug, with a briny essence and a spice that hits your tongue and throat in equal measure. The mix’s pulpy combination of acidity and umami make your gut feel alive.

But, Collin and Annie didn’t set out to best the competition — that was just a byproduct of the process. They say their first and foremost goal was to share something they’ve long loved.

“We’re not trying to be anyone else but ourselves,” Collin says.

Collin and Annie, who both went to high school in Chester County before attending Millersville University, weren’t always in the food and beverage business. Collin worked for a nonemergency medical transport startup after college. Annie has a background of being a licensed massage therapist and certified yoga instructor, and plans to explore the wellness path more as her businesses mature. While their entrepreneurial spirits are no surprise to them, they’re finding themselves blossoming in the business space beyond expectations.

Cocktails at the Clip

Sunday’s also offers a mild and traditional version of their secret formula, the latter of which is plant-based and vegan-friendly. That’s not to mention their line of pickled vegetables, including okra, asparagus and dilly beans, all which serve as tasty garnishes for bloody mary cocktails.

You can find all of these flavors at the Clipper Magazine Stadium during the Lancaster Barnstormers’ Sunday home games. The partnership between the Barnstormers and Sunday’s will offer a bloody mary bar upstairs on the suite level, which fans seated in any section of the stadium can access.

According to Melissa Tucker, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Barnstormers, Chef Michael White has been bringing novelty to the stadium’s food and beverage offerings.

“Our new chef is super creative,” Tucker says. “He’s very educated on the mixed-drink side of things.”

Around the same time as his arrival, Collin and Annie reached out to the Barnstormers to discuss a potential partnership. As soon as White tasted Sunday’s bloody mary mixes — well, you could say it was “game over,” as Tucker put it.

It’s moments like these that make the Sunday’s evolution feel meaningful to Annie.

“I don’t believe in luck,” she says. Rather, she believes it’s fate.

In addition to Sunday’s, the Barnstormers will be offering other local drink brands like Jimmy Juice (from the owners of Pequea-based tubing landmark Sickman’s Mill) and Sip Shine moonshine slushies.

No alcohol required

Annie and Collin say the mix is perfect for mocktails as it is. (They both participated in “Dry January.”) Just add ice and your favorite garnishes.

After launching Sunday’s as an e-commerce venture as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the shift to opening a cafe was a big one — but one they say they were ready for. The Lancaster Beignet Company is known for — you guessed it — beignets, or fried dough coated in powdered sugar.

This treat has a long history in the South, including Mississippi, where Collin grew up visiting in the summer to see family. When they first opened the beignet shop, Annie says there were literally trails of powdered sugar down the street, a sort of fleeting artistic expression of their big entrance into the brick-and-mortar world.

“When you’re outside of it, it feels so far away,” says Annie, about piling on business ownership. But taking each step as they go has worked out well for the entrepreneurs.

While some cuisine creators do it for the art, Sunday’s and Lancaster Beignet Company alike are more experiential. The Dawkins’ aim is to provide a delicious experience above all else. With that comes the innate community gathering aspect.

“What we’re doing is taking niche things that we have a connection to in one way or another and bringing that to Lancaster,” Collin says. That inevitably draws in a diverse array of customers and helps the Dawkins’ connect more deeply with their community.

As for what’s next, the pair are readying to partner with a co-packer, which will enhance their production capacity and allow them more time to tinker with new flavors of bloody mary mixes and pickled items.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface,” Collin says.

BLOODY MARY GARNISHES, THREE WAYS Olive, dill pickle, banana pepper and a slice of lemon: That’s how Abby Fortnum and other bartenders at Our Town Brewery on Prince Street in Lancaster serve up Sunday’s bloody marys. If you make this at home, Fortnum encourages you to get crazy with olive choice, whether that’s a garlic- or cheese-stuffed olive, or something else entirely. Crispy bacon or shrimp and a dill pickle: Fortnum is a big fan of the meatier bloody mary garnishes in her off time, and Collin Dawkins says, “A dill pickle is the OG for us.” Pickled galore: Try a collection of Sunday’s alternative pickled items, including okra, green beans (otherwise known as dilly beans) and asparagus.