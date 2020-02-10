Family: His wife, Rachel, and their children Ava, age 4, and Henry, 9 months. They live in Lancaster city.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Gordon College; master’s degree in city and regional planning, and an MBA with a focus in real estate development from University of North Carolina.

Work experience includes: Drogaris Companies, Lancaster, project support staff, 2011-2013; and Monarch Development Group, Mechanicsburg, development project manager, 2016-2020.

Hobby: Watching University of North Carolina basketball.

MAIN STORY:

Church: East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church. Lesher sits on the board of the church's nonprofit corporation that manages 10 apartments and homes leased to city residents who formerly were homeless.

Family business: Lesher’s company is named SDL Devco, in honor of his grandparents (Strong, his grandmother’s maiden name, Detweiler, his grandfather’s name), parents and sister (Lesher) and himself.

There might be an addition in the future, judging from the ceremonial groundbreaking for Stadium Row.

When Lesher’s father, Emerson, offered a shovel to Ava, she was excited to dig in.

“She did not want to leave,” said Lesher. “She thought we were going to start building the building right away and she wanted to help.”