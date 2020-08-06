A medical marijuana dispensary has been proposed for an old bank building in Morgantown.

Cresco Yeltrah has applied for a special zoning exception that would allow it to operate a dispensary at the former BB&T bank branch at 2822 Main St. The Caernarvon Township zoning hearing board will consider the request during a 7 p.m. meeting Aug. 20 in the municipal garage, 157 Bootjack Road.

Cresco Yeltrah has signed an agreement to lease the 3,500-square foot bank building along Route 23, next to Windmill Restaurant. The company has a medical marijuana growing and processing facility in Jefferson County which supplies many Pennsylvania dispensaries. It also operates a few dispensaries of its own.

A spokesman for Cresco Yeltrah did not respond to messages seeking more information about its plans for Morgantown.

A new Cresco Yeltrah medical marijuana dispensary would be the third dispensary in Lancaster County. Cure Holdings opened one in March 2018 in the former Kmart plaza on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and the Apothecarium opened in April along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township.