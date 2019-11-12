A specialty medical group with offices in Lancaster and Ephrata has changed its name to The ENT Center.
Formerly called Otolaryngology Physicians of Lancaster, it has 41 employees including four physicians and two physician assistants, and is the largest otolaryngology practice in the Lancaster area.
"Rest assured that we’re the same team of physicians, audiologists and support staff that our community has counted on for decades,” said CEO William Heintzelman.
The team works with ear, nose, throat and hearing issues including chronic sore throats, tonsillitis and sinus problems, nosebleeds, sleep apnea, chronic ear infections, injuries “from the neck up,” hearing evaluations and aids and related services.