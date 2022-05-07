The owner of five Harley-Davidson dealerships in Pennsylvania and New Jersey has purchased Lancaster Harley-Davidson in Willow Street.

Hannum Harley-Davidson Group, which also owns a pre-owned motorcycle shop in New Jersey, completed the purchase Thursday of the local dealership that has been owned by the Texter family since 1951, Hannum announced.

The purchase of the 308 Beaver Valley Pike dealership for an undisclosed price comes as owners Jack and Patti Texter announce plans to retire.

“(We) have known the Hannum family for over 50 years, and (we) believe they are true motorcycle enthusiasts. It has been an honor to represent Harley-Davidson and we intend to continue riding and supporting the community,” the Texters said in a statement Hannum issued announcing the sale.

Hannum Harley-Davidson Group, which has been in business since 1954, has Pennsylvania Harley-Davidson dealerships in Media, Chadds Ford, Sellersville and Scranton. In New Jersey it has a Harley-Davidson dealership in Rahway and a pre-owned cycle shop in Mt. Laurel.

“Family is truly at the heart of Hannum’s Harley-Davidson and we will continue that tradition at Lancaster Harley-Davidson,” said Thomas Hannum, owner/operator of Hannum’s Harley-Davidson.

Lancaster Harley-Davidson will be closed over the weekend and reopen Tuesday under its new ownership. The dealership’s employees as well as its services and offerings will be maintained. A Lancaster Harley-Davidson retail store at Tanger Outlets was not part of the purchase and has been closed.

The Texter family became involved in the business in 1951, when Raymond Texter became a partner in the dealership, then on Hazel Street in Lancaster city. Raymond Texter and his wife, Betty, bought out their partner in 1960 and then in 1964 moved it to its current location.

Jack Texter grew up in the family business, then left in 1990 to sell Goodyear commercial truck tires. He retired from the tire business in 2011, then returned to the family dealership the next year. The 21,500-square-foot main building and showroom was extensively renovated in 2013.

Lancaster County’s only other Harley-Davidson dealership is Iron Valley Harley-Davidson which is located along Route 72 in RaphoTownship, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.