Max’s Eatery, a downtown Lancaster restaurant that offers comfort food amidst bright décor and pink neon lights, will be ending its nearly five-year run serving burgers, chicken and waffles and alcoholic milkshakes.

The diner at 38 W. King St. has announced that its last day is April 23.

“We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been seen and felt over these last five years,” reads an announcement on the Max’s Eatery Facebook page. “Much has changed during our time as the preeminent destination for family dining in downtown Lancaster and we treasure each and every moment spent.”

Max’s Eatery opened in August 2018, taking a spot formerly occupied by the restaurant Aussie & the Fox.

Max & Go, a quick-service version of Max's Eatery, will be staying open in Richmond Square, the Manheim Township shopping center where it debuted in January 2022.

Majority owners of Max’s Eatery and Max & Go are Connor and Emily Patterson, Doug Bernard and Matt Titter. The group has a restaurant liquor license that is used at the downtown restaurant where they also own some of the furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The 4,060-square-foot restaurant space at 38 W. King St. has been offered for lease since late January at a monthly rate of $6,260. The property is owned by a real estate arm of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.