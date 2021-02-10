The building that might house Lancaster County’s community vaccination effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 is available to fill that role for one reason -- COVID-19.

Two years ago, Park City Center’s management disclosed its plan to raze the former Bon-Ton store and use the space for a new mall entrance and two free-standing restaurants.

But the outbreak of COVID-19 last spring forced the mall to table its plan.

The building has been used sparingly since the store closed in August 2018. Events have included book sales for the Friends of Lancaster Public Library, a consignment sale and Makers Market sales, where creative entrepreneurs sell their handmade wares.

The Bon-Ton building opened Sept. 2, 1970, as a Watt & Shand department store, joining Watt & Shand’s flagship store on Penn Square, now the site of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Standing two stories tall and covering 179,000 square feet, the Park City store was the mall’s second retailer. Its J.C. Penney store had opened a month before.

York-based Bon-Ton bought both in 1992, closing the downtown store three years later.

While the Park City location was prosperous initially, in recent years it struggled, along with the rest of the bricks-and-mortar retail industry, in the face of fierce competition from e-commerce retailers.

That pushed The Bon-Ton chain into the red for eight straight years, leading to its bankruptcy filing in 2018. All 250 Bon-Ton stores went dark that same year, with the idling of the Park City store and Plaza Boulevard furniture gallery costing nearly 200 employees their jobs. Crunch Fitness has filled the Plaza Boulevard space.