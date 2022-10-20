Masonic Village at Elizabethtown will open a dedicated end-of-life care area in part of its Masonic Health Care Center late this month.

Evergreen is equipped to provide dedicated end-of-life care for up to 16 residents with special accommodations for their loved ones, the retirement community and health center announced in a press release. The $200,000 cost of renovating the space was covered by donors, according to Masonic Villages public relations manager Debra Davis.

During the pandemic, fewer individuals were admitted to the Masonic Health Care Center, which is on the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown campus, 1 Masonic Drive in West Donegal Township. The center provides nursing and memory support care for up to 338 residents. With admissions down, staff proposed a concept for an end-of-life area specifically designed for residents needing comfort care, Masonic Village detailed in a news release. That proposal became Evergreen.

Evergreen is designed to provide a comfortable, homelike environment. It includes 16 private rooms featuring amenities for visiting family members, such as a pull-out couch, a television and a refrigerator. Each room has an Amazon Alexa Echo Show device donated by Amazon and set up by Aiva Health, which enables video calls, music options and messaging from staff, Masonic Village said in a news release.

Private rooms for families to grieve and meet with staff counselors are available, as well as multiple rooms for visitors and gatherings, including a dining room and living room. Nearby is a chapel for prayer and spiritual needs; a children’s space with toys, books and games; a library for resources; and an office for working remotely.

Masonic Village Hospice has been providing services to Masonic Village residents and individuals in residential homes, nursing homes, retirement communities and skilled facilities throughout Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon and eastern York counties since 2009. Residents of Evergreen may utilize Masonic Village Hospice or the hospice provider of their choice. In addition, Masonic Village staff working on Evergreen receive specialized end-of-life training.

With locations in Dallas, Elizabethtown, Lafayette Hill, Sewickley and Warminster, the not-for-profit Masonic Villages provide a continuum of retirement, personal care and nursing services, children’s services and community outreach services across Pennsylvania.