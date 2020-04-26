After Martin’s Flooring followed Gov. Tom Wolf's March 19 the next morning by closing its three showrooms and putting installations on hold, it still had customers calling about jobs.

Mike Martin, who owns the company with his wife Barb, said people were upset the company wouldn’t be able to help with any projects.

But Martin said he got miffed himself when he realized some of those callers just got his competitors to do the work.

“We do a lot of residential business and it just pains me to be turning jobs away and for people to go down the road and be able to get jobs completed,” Martin said. “It’s just so unfair.”

Martin’s Flooring, which has showrooms in Lancaster and Wyomissing in addition to a showroom and outlet center in Fivepointville, was forced to shut down because of Wolf’s order meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But Martin notes that many larger stores that sell flooring, in addition to other products, are still open, free to poach his customers.

While Martin’s Flooring is still doing some work on larger construction jobs that got waivers to continue, Martin estimated that all but around a dozen of its 80 employees have been laid off. Also idled are the independent contractors that do some installations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin said he understands the need to take severe steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but questions a system that he says isn’t being fairly applied. Four days after his showrooms closed, Martin sent a letter to Wolf outlining those concerns.

“I believe it is time for shared sacrifice, but to be genuinely shared, everyone should be doing their part,” the letter concluded.

Martin said he got a response to the letter this past week, describing it as a generic description of the dangers of COVID-19 that didn’t address his main point.

“What I’m saying is, how can the governor be allowed to pick winners and losers?” he said.