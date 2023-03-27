Marketing executive and author Bozoma Saint John will be the keynote speaker for the Lancaster Chamber’s annual dinner on May 25, the chamber announced Monday.

The 151st annual event will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $250.

Saint John, 46, is the former chief marketing officer at Netflix and also served as chief brand officer for Uber. She’s also held executive-level marketing roles with Apple Music and PepsiCo. Her memoir, “The Urgent Life," was published in February and describes working as a marketing executive as well as the death of her husband and becoming a single parent.

The chamber dinner begins with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are now on sale for the general public. For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit www.lancasterchamberannualdinner.com.