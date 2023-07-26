Robert W. Pontz

Brubaker Connaughton Goss & Lucarelli LLC (BCGL) is pleased to announce the election of Mark E. Lovett as chairman and Robert W. Pontz as vice-chair of the firm as of July 1, 2023.

Lovett is a founding member and partner of BCGL. As the senior member of the firm’s Litigation Department, he represents businesses and individuals in real estate, construction, contracts, business, fiduciary, and personal injury matters. Lovett also heads the firm’s Employment Group, representing businesses in all aspects of labor and employee issues.

Pontz, also a founding member and partner, serves in BCGL’s Financial Services Group. His practice emphasizes commercial collection, representation of creditor interests in state court and bankruptcy proceedings, and business counseling. Pontz is a frequent speaker at local and regional programs covering advanced collection topics and commercial bankruptcy.

“BCGL is fortunate to have Mark and Bob step into leadership roles,” firm partner Rory O. Connaughton said. “We are confident that they will always place the interests of our clients first and will inspire service and collegiality throughout the entire firm.”

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.