Nationally, manufacturing employment has been falling for 40 years, according to a 2020 study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Despite being a leading driver of employment growth for decades, manufacturing has shed employment over the past 40 years as the U.S. economy has shifted to service-providing industries, the study said.

In June 1979, manufacturing employment reached an all-time peak of 19.6 million. Forty years later in June 2019, employment was at 12.8 million, down 6.7 million or 34% from the all-time peak, the agency reported. Since 1979, employment fell during each of five recessions, and in each case, employment never fully recovered to pre-recession levels.

“Manufacturing’s falling share of employment coincided with job growth in service-providing industries, including professional and business services, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality,” wrote economist Katelynn Harris in the report.

Harris concluded that in the 40 years since manufacturing employment peaked, the industry has struggled to regain the prominence it once had.

Notable job losses occurred within durable goods manufacturing, especially fabricated metals and machinery, and computer and electrical products. Within nondurable goods manufacturing, apparel and textile industries suffered dramatic job losses, while food manufacturing was the only component industry to add jobs.

Harris noted there were more recessions prior to peak employment (seven) than after the peak (five), manufacturing failed to recover from cyclical losses after June 1979 and resulted in a 34% net loss over 40 years following its peak.

While Lancaster County followed a similar track, the future prospects differ.

A 2021 report from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County says manufacturing in Lancaster County is expected to hold steady at its employment base of 37,000, expanding by .2% over the next 10 years. Manufacturing contributes 19% of Lancaster County’s GDP and 15% of its workforce, according to the EDC.

The stability projected for the future runs counter to manufacturing trends in Pennsylvania and the United States, where manufacturing employment is projected to contract slowly over the next decade.

