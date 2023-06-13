York-based Manufacturers’ Association awarded S. Dale High, chair emeritus of the East Lampeter Township-headquartered High Companies, a lifetime achievement award, Manufacturing Trailblazer.

High, who is also chair of the board of the High Foundation, was honored as a “visionary leader and entrepreneur” at the Manufacturers’ Association annual event on June 8 at York College.

In 1963, High joined a family welding business in Lancaster city and built it into an enterprise of 11 businesses in six states that employ nearly 2,000. In 2012 High established a large donor fund with the Lancaster Community Foundation and then in 2022 in an innovative philanthropic gift, transferred the High Companies family ownership to the High Foundation.

The transfer to the Foundation, one of the largest in central Pennsylvania, is intended to benefit the communities in which the High Companies operate for generations to come. The charitable foundation is the majority shareholder of High Industries, which maintains its own board. Profits from the business will return to the foundation and essentially will be managed, grown and distributed into the community.