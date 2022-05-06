Jonathan Crothers, of Quarryville-based Stoner Inc., was recently elected vice president of the board of directors of the Manufacturers’ Association, an advocacy and training organization in south-central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

Mike Granby, president of Granby Consulting, was elected president. Granby and Crothers will assume their new roles at the organization’s meeting in late May.

Crothers is continuous improvement coordinator and 14 year employee of Stoner, a manufacturer of cleaners and lubricants used in household automotive and thermoforming industries. Crothers has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Penn State University and an MBA from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

At Stoner, he is responsible for efficiency improvement and is a member of the strategy deployment team. Crothers previously served as a research and development scientist for eight years and holds Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean certifications.

The Manufacturers' Association is headquartered in York.