Mannino’s A & M Pizza in Palmyra, Lebanon County announced that the restaurant is permanently closing.

The business at 757 West Main St., known for its pizza delivery and dine-in services, posted the closing on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“We have made the very hard decision to close our doors permanently,” the post reads. “We wish things didn’t have to end this way but we were left with little choice. We’d like to thank all of our customers for keeping us going all these years!”

As of Thursday morning, the post had already amassed nearly 300 comments and well over 500 shares.

Several commenters commended the restaurant for its quality food, customer service and family atmosphere.

“I will miss your wonderful food,” said commenter Shari Shappell. “My family is Italian and I was so homesick when I first moved to Palmyra 8 years ago. My husband took me to your restaurant and your pasta and meatballs tasted like home. Thank you for serving your community for so many years. There is no other restaurant that can compare to your wonderful food. Your service was wonderful as well, always patient, polite and respectful.”

Though there is familial relation between ownership at Fratelli Amato and Mannino’s A & M, the businesses are technically two separate chains.

Fratelli Amato A & M Pizza restaurants on Quentin Road in Lebanon City, East Cumberland Street in North Lebanon Township and on Market Square in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County will remain open.