Manheim-based Penn Wire Products Corp., a supplier of wire belts and conveyor components, has been acquired by a York firm, Wire-Mesh Products Inc.

The 10 employees of Penn Wire, at 280 S. Penn St., will be retained, said Wire-Mesh co-owner and vice president Dustin Carl. Wire Mesh makes wire mesh conveyor belts and employs a total of 80 people at three locations, including Penn Wire.

Carl said the acquisition would strengthen Penn Wire’s position in the food industry and build its portfolio of available food-processing products.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.