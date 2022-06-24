The Manheim Township board of commissioners is set to act on a zoning application at a Tuesday night meeting for the 76-acre Oregon Village development, three years after it was first approved and six months after a court ordered the board to revisit its decision.

The development is a controversial among township residents who argue that the large-scale plan would add to traffic congestion in the area and ruin its bucolic surroundings.

The plan to transform Oregon Village calls for 554 housing units in total between apartments and townhomes, a restaurant and shopping center anchored by a new Oregon Dairy at the intersection of Oregon Pike and Route 222 in Manheim Township. At the site of the former Shawnee Resort across the street from the grocery store, the plan also calls for an 120-room.

The project spans about 75 acres on two adjacent sites: the current Oregon Dairy complex and the abandoned Shawnee resort, both along Oregon Pike near the Route 222 interchange.

The hearings in 2019 that commissioners held to review the development's zoning application drew large crowds and strong opposition, including nearby Amish residents who claimed the development would threaten their community’s way of life.

A smaller group of “smart growth” advocates, including former Manheim Township Commissioner Carol Simpson, have supported the plan, arguing its proposed density of condos and townhomes would alleviate development pressure on farmland, not hurt it, and better accommodate the inevitable growth of the area when compared to other strategies like adding sprawling new subdivisions.

The Oregon Village plan from the Hurst family, which owns the property, also became a potent campaign issue in the 2021 municipal elections, when Republicans were able to fend off accusations from their Democratic opponents that they were closer to the interests of major developers.

But what will be before the township commissioners on Tuesday is by law not a political or legislative issue, but a highly technical hearing in which they have to rule on the Oregon Village development’s zoning application like a set of neutral judges hearing a court case.

Here is a refresher on what’s happened so far, the nature of the process, and what’s likely to happen next.

What is this all about?

The meeting on Tuesday is essentially a resumption of hearings that took place back in 2019, when the township board of commissioners first reviewed and approved the Oregon Village development’s zoning application.

The development proposal comes from the Hurst family, the owners of the property and Oregon Dairy.

The main issue commissioners had to determine was whether the developer of the project had met the conditions of the township’s “overlay district.” Overlay districts are basically an additional layer of more specific zoning rules that go on top of existing zoning districts, and they sometimes require the developer to meet conditions that aren’t necessarily part of the physical characteristics of a proposed development.

One of the conditions laid out in the overlay district was for the developer to show that they had made sure their project would not destroy or harm any historic properties nearby.

But the wording of the township zoning ordinance created confusion when the commissioners had to determine whether a particular property actually met the standard for what is a “historic” property.

That led to an appeal from Mary Bolinger, the owner of a bed-and-breakfast on Oregon Road, who argued that when the commissioners made their decision, they failed to consider her circa-1860s property “historic” because it did not have any historical significance beyond its 19th-century architecture. Bolinger argued in her zoning appeal in the Court of Common Pleas and then in the appellate court that the nature of the building’s architecture qualified it as historic under the township’s zoning ordinance.

The Commonwealth Court decision that overturned the commissioners’ 2019 zoning approval did not rule that Bolinger’s claim was correct, but that the commissioners misinterpreted their own law regarding the overlay district’s rules on historic properties and had to reconsider their decision with the idea that Bolinger’s property could be deemed historic based on its architecture alone.

Back in 2019 Bolinger and others testified the building that hosts her bed-and-breakfast is indeed historic, but it remains an open question whether the township commissioners will ultimately decide that included enough evidence to finally deem the Oregon Road bed-and-breakfast “historic” as applies to the overlay district.

Will this vote ultimately decide the fate of the development?

No. Even if the Hursts prevail Tuesday night and finally get their long-awaited zoning approval, they need to get other approvals from the township before breaking ground, most notably their land development plan – a comprehensive document that accounts for nearly every possible engineering and planning consideration, from stormwater management, to what plants the developers use for landscaping to fire sprinkler systems.

In Manheim Township, commissioners also must vote on land development plans, but again, Pennsylvania law requires they act more as judges, not policymakers. Commissioners can change zoning laws, but they can’t apply them inconsistently once they’re in place.

Didn’t commissioners recuse themselves?

The Tuesday hearing was originally supposed to take place in March. However, all but one of the township commissioners recused themselves from the proceedings, arguing that the Oregon Village development had become a political lightning rod during last year’s election, and public statements they had made about the project would create an appearance of bias in the outcome.

Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan Brubaker maintained her own recusal based on professional standards for attorneys, that they cannot vote on an issue as an elected official that involves a former client without that client’s permission. Brubaker was the township’s solicitor at the time of the original zoning hearings three years ago.

After a court order from a county judge that directed the other commissioners to drop their recusals and carry out the zoning hearing, the board voted to allow Morgan Brubaker to also rejoin the proceedings.

Is the development the same as it was in 2019?

Yes. If the Hursts had changed their plans, they would’ve had to restart the process from the beginning. Despite the recent jump in cost of construction materials, supply chain issues and inflation, the developer group has kept the $120-million Oregon Village development the same as it was initially proposed three years ago, though it’s likely the total cost has since risen.

The development would replace the current Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.