Manheim Township’s board of commissioners will discuss in a special meeting Monday night what to do next with a zoning request for the $120-million Oregon Village development.

The township must revisit the process because appeals court judges ruled in December that the board failed to properly interpret the township’s land-use rules when the project was approved three years ago.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive.

Residents will be able to make comments at the meeting, but only on the matter at hand, according to township officials: how the commissioners should proceed in handling the request after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court remanded the matter back to them.

“This meeting has nothing to do with the approval of the project, just the remand from the (Commonwealth) Court,” said Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane in an email.

The board of commissioners must decide mainly on two issues: whether they will reopen the case to new testimony and whether any commissioners will recuse - or remove themselves from participating – in the proceedings, according to Kane.

The case is over Oregon Village’s conditional use application – a measure that allows certain uses on a given piece of land, if the developer can first prove they are meeting certain conditions. One of those conditions for the Oregon Village site is that the developer has to show the project won’t negatively affect any nearby historic properties.

The developer group has been led by the current owners of the Oregon Dairy site: brothers Victor, Rich, George, Willie and Curvin Hurst.

Mary Bolinger appealed the board’s decision in 2019, arguing developers didn’t deem her property, a nearby bed-and-breakfast, a historic site in their application.

The development plan would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

Three years after the original decision granting the mixed-use Oregon Development conditional zoning approval, the $120-million project has loomed large.

It became a political issue in recent local elections. In 2019, Democrats won a majority on the board of commissioners for the first time in decades, in part based on their criticisms of the Oregon Village development and fears from voters that the township was losing farmland and growing too fast.

Last year, Republicans won back the board majority, successfully beating back attempts by Democrats to tie them to the 2019 Oregon Village vote.

If residents do come to weigh in on what to do with the court remand, they won’t be alone.

Push on for new testimony

Both parties in the zoning case have submitted to the township position papers arguing how they think the board should handle the remanded case, according to William Cluck, Bolinger’s attorney.

Cluck includes several arguments on behalf of Bolinger to convince the commissioners to reopen the case.

Among them, Cluck told LNP | LancasterOnline that a traffic count in the case record was conducted in 2014, and is likely no longer accurate. Cluck also said the developer’s claims in the 2019 case that Oregon Village won’t need any additional public infrastructure in its water and sewer plans didn’t reflect letters they cited from the utilities.

Bolinger’s side will also contend that two township commissioners may have a conflict of interest regarding the case. Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan Brubaker was previously involved with Oregon Village’s conditional approval request as the township solicitor.

“We believe that as a result of the reversal of her decision, that she in essence has prejudged the application and she should recuse herself from acting on this remand,” Cluck said. Solicitors give legal advice to elected officials, but don’t vote on zoning matters.

Another Republican commissioner elected in 2021 to join the board this year, John Bear, is a board member of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, Cluck said. Bear’s role at the trade group for the construction industry would conflict with his ability to neutrally vote on Oregon Village, Bolinger’s attorney said.

The association’s website lists Bear as one of its regional officers.

Bear and Morgan Brubaker could not be immediately reached Friday.

Vic Hurst is one of the five brothers of the Hurst family that has overseen the Oregon Village proposal. Hurst did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

In February, Hurst told LNP | LancasterOnline, the family would stick with their proposal they first brought to the township in 2016.

“At this point, there’s no attempt to change it,” Vic Hurst said last month. “So, we're sticking with the conditional use plan as was approved” in 2019.