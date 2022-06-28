Onlookers broke into applause Tuesday night after Manheim Township’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to deny the Oregon Village development zoning application, reversing its original approval in 2019.

The denial came after the board’s 2019 decision was appealed by a nearby bed-and-breakfast owner, who argued in court that her property should be among those in the zoning application that are considered historic. The township’s zoning laws require a developer of the Oregon Village site show their plan wouldn’t harm any nearby historic properties.

On Tuesday night, the commissioners denied the application on the grounds that it failed to do that by virtue of omitting Bolinger’s East Oregon Road bed-and-breakfast in its list of nearby historic properties.

In 2019, the board of commissioners used a different definition of what amounted to a historic property, which a Commonwealth Court decision in December rebuffed. The three-judge panel ruled then that the commissioners in 2019 too narrowly defined what a historic property was and ordered the Oregon Village zoning application back down to the township for the board to reconsider.

In its current form, which remains unchanged from its 2018 application, the 76-acre development would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

While the Tuesday night vote is a setback for the 76-acre mixed-use development, it’s still unclear if the Hurst family, the owners and developers of the property, will decide to change course or pursue their own legal challenge on the latest zoning decision.

Victor Hurst, the principal of the development group, said after the vote he had no comment on what the Hurst family will do next.

State law requires that municipalities give the parties in the case a written decision explaining the legal reasoning behind the board’s vote within 45 days.

At that point, parties in the case can file an appeal within 30 days. If the Hursts do choose to appeal the decision, it would initiate another round of litigation in the Court of Common Pleas.

Mary Bolinger is the owner of the Olde Oregon Farmhouse bed-and-breakfast who first lost her appeal in the Court of Common Pleas before the appellate judges reversed that decision and ordered the matter back to the township.

After the vote Tuesday, she said she was very pleased.

“I’m happy personally for the decision, but for the community I’m very happy that the commissioners considered how the historicity of the village of Oregon and the surrounding area is important to our community,” Bolinger said.

The proposed development remains a controversial one among township residents. The hearings in 2019 that commissioners held to review the development's zoning application drew large crowds and strong opposition.

The awkwardness of revoting on a zoning application three years after it was approved only grew in recent months, when a majority of the board refused to participate in the new hearings.

Republican Donna DiMeo is the only commissioner from 2019 who is still on the board. She along with Republican John Bear and Democrat Barry Kauffman recused themselves, citing a charged 2021 election in which the proposed Oregon Village development was a top campaign issue.

Kauffman eventually agreed to rejoin the hearings, but DiMeo and Bear came back on board only after the township went back to court to get an order from a Common Pleas judge compelling them to do so.

The “conditional use” zoning application the Hursts used require them to meet certain conditions in order to build the large, mixed-use development they had planned. One of those conditions was identification of historic properties.

Such conditional use applications require the board of commissioners to essentially act as a zoning hearing board, in which they take evidence and testimony and then render a decision based on the township’s zoning laws.

In that capacity as more a panel of judges than policymakers, Manheim Township Solicitor Dwight Yoder on Tuesday night said the commissioners could not publicly comment on their votes or explain the decision.

That will be taken care of by the written decision the township will give to Bolinger and the Hursts within the next 45 days, he said.