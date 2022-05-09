The Manheim Township board of commissioners have their date to take another vote on the $90 million Oregon Village development: June 28.

The agreement to meet for the fourth time on the issue, potentially the last, came after commissioners received orders from a county judge last month to participate in the case. Two commissioners, Republicans Donna DiMeo and John Bear, declined to participate in the Oregon Village case before the court order, saying the development and zoning approval became a political campaign issue.

The commissioners also voted 3-1 Monday night to allow Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan Brubaker to participate. Her recusal involved her professional role as an attorney, and the fact that she served as the township’s solicitor when the original vote took place in 2019.

The new meetings for the Oregon Village zoning request are technically a resumption of the hearings from three years ago. The Commonwealth Court in December found the 2019 board that approved the request incorrectly interpreted the township’s zoning ordinance and a new vote was needed to correct the error.

That erroneous interpretation centered on the board’s handling of the developer’s need to show the Oregon Village proposal wouldn’t harm any nearby historic properties. Bolinger owns a bed-and-breakfast close to the Oregon Dairy.

The developer didn’t tag her property as historic in their zoning application, which the board approved 3-2 in 2019. Of the commissioners on the board at the time, only DiMeo is still in office. She voted then to approve the zoning application.

The project would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

With a full slate of commissioners back in the fold, the board took another crucial step Monday night: they voted 4-1 not to reopen the case to new testimony and evidence. The existing record from the 2019 hearings on the zoning application will remain the only material to review in making a new decision.

It was a blow to the appellant of the 2019 zoning approval, Mary Bolinger, whose attorney asked the commissioners to open the record up to new testimony, in part arguing that parts of the evidence from the three-year-old hearings were stale.

Democrat Barry Kauffman was the lone no to permit Morgan Brubaker to participate in the case and the decision not reopen the record of the case to new testimony.

If the board votes again to approve the zoning request, the developers, led by the Hurst family, still have more hurdles to overcome before the development becomes a reality.

The group will also have to submit development plans to the township and get approvals for those. The township’s Planning Commission will first review those and give a recommendation to the board of commissioners. Then, the Oregon Village development will be back in the hands of the five commissioners to vote on those plans.

The June 28 meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Manheim Township Public Library.