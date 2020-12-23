One Lancaster County restaurant was among 40 businesses across the state recently ordered to close for defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s ban on indoor dining until Jan. 4.

Olde Hickory Grill in Manheim Township was “closed by order” on Dec. 16 as the state began enforcing the new restrictions on restaurants that went into effect Dec. 12.

However, the restaurant at 709 Olde Hickory Road was still operating this week. An employee who answered the phone Wednesday afternoon confirmed customers were still being served inside, adding that she hadn't heard anything about a closure order.

Neither a manager nor an owner were available to comment, the employee said.

If a restaurant continues to operate following a closure order, it will be referred to the Department of Health for further measures, which could include actions in Commonwealth Court, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture said.

In addition to the closure order for Olde Hickory Grill, the state Department of Agriculture last week issued warnings for COVID-19 compliance to 28 other Lancaster County businesses. The names of business getting warnings aren’t released publicly since many of them eventually comply, the spokeswoman said.