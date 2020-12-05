Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital, 1669 Manheim Pike, was named the American Animal Hospital Association Accredited Practice of the Year during the association’s recent annual conference, held virtually this year.

“We were very impressed by the dedication to positive workplace culture at Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital. At AAHA, we strongly believe in continuous improvement and development of healthy practice environments in order to better serve patients and clients,” said Dr. Janice Trumpeter, a veterinarian who serves as the association’s deputy chief executive officer.

The association is a nonprofit organization for animal veterinary hospitals and is the only accrediting body for small animal hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.