When it comes to shopping on Small Business Saturday, Manheim has more to offer than ever before, says Kristie Schmid, executive director of the Manheim Chamber of Commerce.

“We know shoppers have many choices when choosing where to shop on Small Business Saturday,” she says. “Our hope is that local residents will put their money directly back into their community by supporting these small businesses, owned by their families, friends and neighbors.”

In Manheim, that includes retail shops, art studios, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and more.

Manheim’s mix of retailers includes some that opened their doors this year— Cottage & Vine by Gibbleville and The Barking Baron — and some long-standing businesses such as Heisey Jewelry Co. and Divine Consign.

Located at 10 Market Square, Cottage & Vine sells a variety of potted house plants, including succulents, as well as accessories and some home décor items. Cottage & Vine also offers seasonal potting and planting services. Owner Katie Gibble says small plants, the candles crafted locally by Manheim County Soy, plant-shaped earrings, and locally crafted cork magnets and cork car air fresheners accented with faux plants all make great hostess gifts or stocking stuffers.

Gibble recently began offering plant workshops.

“The workshops can be used by businesses for team-building. They’re also great for birthday celebrations or just a gathering of friends,” she says. “I’ll demonstrate how to plant the pot and provide some care tips for the specific plant each person selects.”

The Barking Baron, 12 Market Square, shares the building with Cottage & Vine. Both shops are located on the building’s first floor, and they also share a seasonally decorated front brick courtyard that boasts wrought iron-style tables.

The Barking Baron features dog treats and supplies as well as comfy pajamas for their owners, Barkuterie boards and dog-themed home décor items. There’s also coffee from Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co.

Barking Baron owner Deneen Ostasewski says the shop will be festively decorated, and a tree will be decorated with a variety of dog-themed holiday ornaments, which are available to purchase.

“The shop will be transformed into a beautiful winter boutique filled with items for dogs and their owners,” she says.

Several other retailers have opened their doors in the past few years, including Boutique 1780, a woman’s clothing boutique at 24 N. Main St.; The Turntable Vintage Audio & Records, 54 S. Main St., offering vintage audio equipment and vinyl records; The ReMac Store, sharing The Turntable’s entrance and offering certified refurbished Apple products; and Prussian Street Arcade, a boutique vendor market.

Prussian Street Arcade, 49 N. Main St., features items from over 100 vendors including handcrafted furniture and decor items, antique and vintage items, baby items, women’s fashion and accessories, and toys and games. The main lobby is redone to reflect each season and is a great selfie spot. It will be festively decorated for the holidays.

Earlier this year Prussian Street Arcade owners Michael and Susan Ferrari opened a second location in East Hempfield Township.

For unique hand-blown glasswork, check out the work of the artisans at Manheim’s Stiegel Glassworks 1976. For the holidays, the selection includes snowmen, Christmas trees, Santa hats and ducks bedecked with Santa hats, all in varying sizes.

The handcrafted glass items can be found in Manheim at Prussian Street Arcade, Longenecker’s Hardware and the glass studio at 210 S. Charlotte St. Gift certificates are available, and for $60 there’s a glassblowing experience.

SGW’s glass blowers will be in the studio offering demonstrations on Small Business Saturday. For more information on Stiegel Glassworks, visit www.stiegelglassworks.org or its Facebook page.

Shoppers may want to enjoy a bite at one of Manheim’s eateries. Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates, which features food as well as locally produced food items, opened earlier this year at 47 N. Main St. The Sink on Prussian opened earlier this year at 31 S. Main St., and recently expanded its capacity with a newly renovated bar and dining area. Artifice Ales & Mead, 55 N. Main St., in the REO Manheim Marketplace, added some dining space in September by enclosing a patio area.

Punch cards

Six participating businesses have collaborated on a special punch card for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Participating businesses are Divine Consign, The Barking Baron, Cottage & Vine, Boutique 1780, Mill 72, and Twisted Sisters Ice Cream and Handmade Chocolates. Shoppers must visit all six businesses and make purchases from at least three. When they complete their punch card, they can submit it to any one of the participating businesses to be entered into a drawing for one of two gift baskets featuring products from all six businesses. Cards must be submitted by the end of the day Small Business Saturday.

More specials

Also during Small Business Saturday, Two Cousins Manheim, 171 Doe Run Road, will offer a special $10 large cheese pizza to area shoppers who show a receipt from a purchase at a Manheim retailer that day. Toppings are extra and the offer is only good for one pizza per order.

Glasshouse Wineworks celebrated its first anniversary earlier this month. The tasting room is located at 8 S. Charlotte St., and wine and cider is crafted in a separate building onsite. Glasshouse has paired with Artifice Ales & Mead to create a honey merlot, which will be released later this month. For Small Business Saturday, Glasshouse will offer 20% off bottle sales to-go, and a gift card special: Buy a $30 gift card for only $25.

Special events

Manheim Community Library, 15 E. High St., will host a special Friendsgiving celebration at 10 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. Families can enjoy breakfast treats, drinks and seasonal crafts with friends at the library. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable item to share with the Manheim Central Food Pantry. RSVP is requested. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.manheimlibrary.org.

Small Business Saturday is the prelude to Christmas in Manheim. A number of special holiday activities will be held beginning with First Thursday on Dec. 1. Information about holiday festivities will be posted on the Manheim Chamber’s website: www.manheimchamber.com and the borough’s website: www.manheimboro.org.