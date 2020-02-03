Fenner Precision Polymers said Monday it has acquired a small producer of custom, rubber-coated textiles for an undisclosed price.
Fabri Cote, based in Los Angeles, will remain there in its 28,000-square-foot building. Its products are used primarily by the aerospace industry. All of its 26 employees have been offered jobs by the new ownership.
Manheim-based Fenner Precision Polymers declined to disclose Fabri Cote’s annual revenues.
Jack Krecek, divisional managing director of Fenner Precision Polymers, said the new ownership plans to add an unspecified amount of manufacturing capacity to the Los Angeles plant to take advantage of a growing demand for its products.