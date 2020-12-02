Manheim-based Fenner Precision Polymers said Tuesday it has acquired a small Italian producer of power transmission components for an undisclosed price.

Based in northern Italy, MAV S.p.A is a 30-employee company that makes metal parts used to attach a variety of components onto a rotating shaft. The parts are used in the packaging and food processing industries and by mining, wind energy and oil and gas companies.

Fenner Precision Polymers cited growth opportunities, new market share and supply chain advantages as the reasons for the purchase, which it said won’t result in any job losses.

“Under ideal circumstances all parties benefit during an acquisition, and that is certainly the case here,” said Jack Krecek, divisional managing director for Fenner Precision Polymers.

Fenner Precision makes light power-transmission components, such as belts, pulleys and sprockets that are used in cash machines, printers, copiers, fitness equipment and a host of other products. With 800 employees worldwide, Fenner Precision Polymers has 380 employees in Lancaster County, including at plants in Manheim Borough and one on Arcadia Road in Manheim Township.

Fenner Precision Polymers traces its roots to Manheim Manufacturing and Belting Co., founded in 1911. The company was acquired in 1984 by the British firm Fenner PLC, which was itself bought in 2018 by French tire maker Michelin.