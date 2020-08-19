Seeing a demand for downtown living, a Delaware County developer wants to construct a 16-story apartment building on a parking lot at North Queen and West Chestnut streets.

Berger Rental Communities intends to develop 168 market-rate apartments in a 198-foot-high structure, which would be the third tallest in center-city, trailing only the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the Griest Building, both roughly 210 feet.

A fifth-floor pedestrian bridge over North Queen Street would connect the apartment building to an existing parking garage that’s operated by the Red Rose Transit Authority. Berger would lease 100 parking spaces in the garage for its apartment tenants.

Berger presented a conceptual plan for the project Monday to the city Historical Commission, to get its feedback before submitting a final design in about two months. No vote was taken, but the commission’s members were supportive of the concept.

“If there is a spot for this building (in downtown Lancaster), this might be it,” said commission member Alex Folk.

Berger, based in Wayne, is a recent arrival to the center-city Lancaster's housing market. It made its first investment in downtown in 2019 by purchasing the Stevens House Condominiums at West King and South Prince streets for $8.65 million.

Construction of the newly proposed building could start next year, assuming all the necessary approvals are obtained, leading to an opening in spring or summer of 2023, said project architect Bruce Weinsteiger, president of Architectural Concepts in Exton. He said it was too early to know the project cost, but the cost of other high-rise projects here indicates it would be about $45 million.

New wave of development

The skyline-altering venture, named Queen Street Apartments, joins four other sizable apartment-building proposals in or near downtown, as developers respond to a severe shortage of rental housing in the city, part of a countywide deficit. The other proposals are:

Landis Place on King in the 200 block of West King Street, 82 apartments.

Zamagias Properties in the first block of West King Street, 45 apartments.

Willow Valley Living in the first block of South Queen Street, 150 apartments.

Hankin Group in the 500 block of North Queen Street, more than 200 apartments.

Under construction is the 104-unit Stadium Row apartments project in the 800 block of North Prince Street. Occupancy is set for July.

So, including six projects on the drawing boards or under construction, more than 749 apartments are being developed in or near downtown, though few would be affordable housing units for low-income residents.

Berger initially was going to propose an eight-story building on the corner property, Weinsteiger told the commission. But at the suggestion of city officials to add density to the project, among other recommendations, Berger went with 16 stories, he said.

Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner, voiced the city administration’s support for the proposal. “This is a really exciting project that could bolster the housing stock of downtown” by utilizing a site “that is begging for development,” he told the commission.

But to build a structure that’s 198 feet high in the central business district, Berger will need to go before the city Zoning Hearing Board and seek a variance from the zoning ordinance’s 150-foot cap on multi-family building height in that district.

Exception to the rule

Commission members indicated that the city zoners might view the request favorably due to a precedent set in 2009. That’s when they approved a variance to allow the RRTA garage to be capped by 10 stories of condominiums, taking the structure’s total height from 120 to 220 feet. The condos were never added, though.

Commission members then contrasted the Berger proposal with a proposed 14-story housing project in the 200 block of North Prince Street, a block away. That proposal got soundly rejected by the commission and City Council, amid opposition from neighbors.

That 2019 plan, proposed by Eberly Myers, would have razed a mid-block historic building standing three stories high and located among three-story buildings.

Berger, however, wants to redevelop a parking lot at an intersection where the other corners have sizable buildings -- the garage is six stories, a Holiday Inn is 10-plus stories and a county government building is seven stories. Those factors would make the Berger building’s height less jarring visually, commission members said.

Nonetheless, much of Monday’s meeting focused on ways to improve the fit of the 202-210 N. Queen St. building with neighboring structures.

“We realize we’re not in a 16-story neighborhood,” acknowledged Weinsteiger. So Berger would use masonry and brick on the exterior of the building’s first three floors, to blend in better with the brick buildings next door. Commission members suggested Berger use masonry and brick on the first four floors on the Chestnut Street side, where the brick building next door is four stories.

The Queen Street Apartments would measure 186,000 square feet, including a nine-space parking garage on the first floor, accessible from West Chestnut Street, and a 900-square-foot cafe. There would be no vehicle access from North Queen Street.

Floors two through 15 would have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 500 to 1,100 square feet. The top floor would have tenant amenities such as a fitness center, a small pool and a grilling bar.

The property includes a spur that runs diagonally to North Market Street. Berger would turn that into a tree-lined walking path with shrubbery and a rain garden. The path would connect North Market Street to the apartments and to North Queen Street.

The path would go where Pennsylvania Railroad track once ran. Because the track sliced diagonally through the property, the previous building on the site, the Hotel Buchanan, was the shape of a triangular wedge. The four-story hotel, opened in 1924, was razed in 1982, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. The site has been a parking lot since.

The track led to the former Historic Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad Station, where the RRTA garage stands today. The train station had a distinctive fan-shaped overhang above the passenger-boarding area. In a subtle nod to that heritage, the pedestrian bridge’s glass sides would have that fan design etched into them.

Berger was founded in 1973. It owns and manages about 9,000 apartments in 40 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, and employs more than 200 people.

Berger bought the apartment-project site from an affiliate of Steinman Communications, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, and the Richard von Hess Foundation in 2019 for $170,000, courthouse records show.