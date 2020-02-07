Made with Love Not Gluten, a gluten-free food and bake shop, has moved to a spot near the train station in Mount Joy Borough.

Previously on the west end of the borough in the Florin Hill development, the shop now occupies a spot at 76 E. Main St.

Made with Love Not Gluten features a variety of prepared gluten-free foods, including baked goods such as breads, bagels, brownies and cakes. It also has pierogies, lasagna and pizza as well as macaroni and cheese, and pasta.

The new, larger space has seating for 12 while also offering more space for classes and private events. It also allows for more products, including a new line of low-carb, sugar-free baked goods and some grass-fed meats.

Made with Love Not Gluten is owned by Christopher and Jennifer Anteau, who originally opened their shop in Elizabethtown in 2013 after operating out of their home.

