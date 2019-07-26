Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg has begun work on an expansion that is adding a patio and a small taproom.

The brewpub is located at the end of a building in the Village Commons shopping center at 2023 Miller Road. It will convert the space between it and other shopping center building into the patio and then convert a small end unit space in the other building into the taproom.

The roughly 900-square-foot patio will have seating for around 30 with some casual furniture, firepit tables and a section for outdoor games, such as cornhole.

The new, roughly 750-square-foot taproom will have a bar with around 14 seats as well as a walk-up service window for the patio.

Greg Kendig, who owns and operates Mad Chef with Francisco Ramirez, said he expects the new areas to be open by early October at a cost of around $200,000.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, which opened in July 2015 with around 80 seats, offers 16 of its own beers on tap including F-18, a West Coast India pale ale, and Mr. Dynamite Brown, an American brown ale.

Mad Chef, which now has 35 employees, will add at least a half dozen because of the expansion.

