MadChefFile.jpg
Buy Now

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, which opened in East Petersburg in July 2015, will be expanding.

 LNP file photo

Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg has begun work on an expansion that is adding a patio and a small taproom.

The brewpub is located at the end of a building in the Village Commons shopping center at 2023 Miller Road. It will convert the space between it and other shopping center building into the patio and then convert a small end unit space in the other building into the taproom.

The roughly 900-square-foot patio will have seating for around 30 with some casual furniture, firepit tables and a section for outdoor games, such as cornhole.

The new, roughly 750-square-foot taproom will have a bar with around 14 seats as well as a walk-up service window for the patio.

Greg Kendig, who owns and operates Mad Chef with Francisco Ramirez, said he expects the new areas to be open by early October at a cost of around $200,000.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, which opened in July 2015 with around 80 seats, offers 16 of its own beers on tap including F-18, a West Coast India pale ale, and Mr. Dynamite Brown, an American brown ale.

Mad Chef, which now has 35 employees, will add at least a half dozen because of the expansion.

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles