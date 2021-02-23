Mad Chef Craft Brewing will more than double its East Petersburg brewpub with an expansion into the recently closed Anytime Fitness.

The brewpub at the Village Commons shopping center at 2023 Miller Road has already begun work in the adjacent gym space that will initially open with more seating, and will eventually house an expanded brewing operation that could include a canning line.

Mad Chef currently has 3,500 square feet of space and seating capacity for around 80. The 4,500-square-foot Anytime Fitness space will boost seating capacity to about 250.

The new seating area is slated to open around the beginning of April, and the brewery expansion will be finalized by early fall, said Greg Kendig, who owns Mad Chef with Francisco Ramirez. Once the brewery is moved from the current space, the kitchen there will be enlarged.

The latest expansion follows the opening last spring of a small patio and taproom in adjacent space that became available on the opposite side of the brewpub. Kendig declined to disclose the cost of the new expansion that was made possible when the gym closed for good in mid-December.

“It’s not that we’re doing better than anybody else or not feeling the impacts of COVID – we absolutely are — but we’re optimistic and committed to Mad Chef and the business and we want to be there for everyone when the restrictions come off,” Kendig said.