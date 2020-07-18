East Petersburg-based Mad Chef Craft Brewing has opened a satellite location inside Cabalar Meat Co., a restaurant, grocer and butcher in Lancaster.

Mad Chef replaces Meadville-based Voodoo Brewery which began serving its beer from the small taproom at the back of the restaurant created during renovations in the fall of 2018. Now, Mad Chef has begun serving its beer from the area which features 16 taps. Some Pennsylvania wines as well as mixed drinks made with Pennsylvania-made spirits will be added soon.

Cabalar Meat Co. is owned by Steve and Lianne Cabalar who originally opened the business in 2018.

Mad Chef is owned by Greg Kendig and Francisco Ramirez, who opened their brewery in 2015.

