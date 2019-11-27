Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will install two new generators to make extra sure its Women & Babies hospital doesn’t go dark from a power outage.

The East Hempfield township facility opened in 2000 had 4,159 births in 2018 — the most in the county, according to state data.

Spokesman John Lines said the project will cost about $3.8 million and the generators will go in a roughly 3,000-square-foot addition on the northeast corner of the hospital.

The facility currently has one emergency generator and has not had problems with it, according to Lines.

East Hempfield Township supervisors waived requirements that LG Health file sketch and land development plans for the project.

They also approved an update of the master plan for the Suburban Outpatient campus along Good Drive and Harrisburg Pike, where Women & Babies and several other facilities are located.

Lines said updates are required every five years and show possible future concepts, including a 20,000-square-foot addition to the cancer center and a two-story medical office building across Good Drive from Women & Babies, to replace an existing vacant building that once housed a daycare center.

The system hasn’t filed detailed land development plans for those possibilities, but would have to if it decides to pursue them, Lines said.