If money talks, it’s saying good things about the future of tourism in Lancaster County.

The eight-figure sums that hotel developers are investing on Lincoln Highway East — the backbone of the county’s tourism industry — convey a deep belief that the industry will prosper for a long time.

In the past five years, developers have built or proposed seven hotels in a 2-mile stretch of the road also known as Route 30. That adds up to about $100 million, research by LNP | LancasterOnline shows.

The projects, between Oakview Road and Route 896, provide a facelift for Lincoln Highway East, in some cases replacing faded hotels that were more than 40 or 50 years old.

That bodes well for the local tourism industry — one of the biggest in the state and a pillar of the county’s growing, diverse and resilient economy.

“It signals that the industry believes it’s worthwhile to keep what Lancaster has to offer current — that is, the hotel stock is keeping up with not just quantity but also quality,” Naomi Young, director of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis, said.

She described the investments as “a good sign.”

“I suspect (that) without the redevelopment, Lancaster’s appeal along that tourism corridor would struggle to keep market share,” Young said.

How many hotel rooms are available along that stretch of Route 30?

So far, the wave of investments isn’t affecting the number of hotel rooms available along that corridor.

“For the most part, it seems like refreshing and/or replacing older products, kind of a natural evolution of the area,” said Joel Cliff, spokesman for Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism-promotion agency.

Data gathered by lodging-industry data firm STR and LNP | LancasterOnline shows the number of rooms is down 5.9% from 2015, to 1,917 rooms at 21 hotels.

The drop follows the closing of the Lancaster Family Resort (160 rooms) and the razing of the former Budget Host Inn (112 rooms), which moved a few doors down into the former Economy Inn. (The base-year data includes the former Passport Inn, the successor to the former Congress Inn, although the Passport Inn was razed in 2010.)

But that minus will become a plus when the proposed Hyatt House and TownePlace Suites are constructed in the next few years. The strip’s first extended-stay hotels would add a combined 205 rooms.

Assuming no other hotel changes happen on the East Lampeter Township corridor, the pair of newcomers would lift the strip’s total room count by 4.2%, compared to 2015, to 2,122.

The fate of the shuttered Lancaster Family Resort adds another variable to the room count projections.

The township closed the resort in 2018, citing it as an unsafe structure following intermittent shutdowns. The owner said he intends to make repairs and reopen, Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.

While it’s clear that new hotels are coming online, how they’ll fare is anything but certain.

Their developers are optimistic, of course, but the hotel industry in the county overall hit a rough patch in 2019, posting the worst occupancy rate since 2011, STR data shows.

Whether the Lincoln Highway East hotels shared in the slippage is unknown. That specific data is not publicly available.

Has there been a jump in tax revenue from the hotels?

The hotel boom is energizing the property-tax base in the township, county and Conestoga Valley School District.

The impact is noticeable already, with much more to come in the next tax year.

Consider the Fairfield Inn, with an assessed value of $8.1 million. That’s nearly 11 times higher than when the site was a steakhouse and assessed at $747,000.

Ditto for the Tru by Hilton, with an assessed value of $7.7 million. When the parcel was vacant, it was assessed at $1.3 million, or one-sixth of its current assessment.

Both developed by Springwood Hospitality in York, their combined value bounded from $2.1 million to $15.8 million, which is 7.5 times greater.

That means the combined property tax revenue from those two properties, calculated at today’s millages, jumped that much, too — from $39,000 to $293,000.

Here’s the breakdown.

The combined sum owed annually to the school district from the properties grew from $29,000 to $217,000; to the county, from $6,000 to $46,000; and to the township, from $4,000 to $30,000.

It couldn’t come at a better time.

That’s because property tax revenue from The Shops at Rockvale has plunged. The outlet center — also on the Lincoln Highway East strip — saw its assessment cut 52.8% in 2018.

That reduced the annual property-tax revenue by $451,000 for the school district, $98,000 for the county and $59,000 for the township, respectively.

But more windfalls are coming for the taxing bodies from properties that were improved after the last countywide reassessment, which took effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Jeff Klugh, the county’s director of tax assessment, said his department will give new assessments to the Cartoon Network, Wyndham and Avid hotels in the coming weeks and months to capture the value of their upgrades.

The differences will be dramatic.

The Avid Hotel property is assessed at $259,000, its value as a vacant parcel. The Wyndham property is assessed at $6.1 million, prior to its $27 million conversion from the Lancaster Host.

The Cartoon Network property has a $2.9 million assessment, done before its multimillion-dollar redevelopment from the Continental.

The Hyatt/TownePlace parcels have a combined assessed value of $1.5 million, which would soar if $30 million worth of hotels are developed there.

Why is a deluge of money being poured into new hotels here?

The high net-worth investors behind the Lincoln Highway East hotel boom are lured by the opportunity to earn a better return than is now being offered by fixed-rate, long-term U.S. Treasury securities, a local expert said.

“We have a multi-faceted engine at work here,” said Blaze Cambruzzi, a partner at True Commercial Real Estate. “The numbers suggest we don’t need another hotel. But there’s another mechanism at play.”

With 10-year Treasury securities yielding less than 2% annually, a stake in a hotel — with a chance to get a significantly better yield — can appeal to an investor looking to diversify his portfolio, he said.

A hotel carrying a legacy, well-managed brand (Hilton, Marriott, etc.) and offers certain tax advantages, located in a robust tourist market such as Lancaster County, has a potent appeal, Cambruzzi said.

“If you’re a developer, and you’re presenting a (chance to invest in a) hotel in Lancaster, that’s a pretty attractive prospects to show to an investor,” he said.