In a visit to a bilingual job training center in Lancaster city on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said that to address worker shortages the state should invest in workforce development, technical training and apprenticeships as proposed in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s $44.4 billion budget.

At Tec Centro West, 651 High St., Davis touted Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget, which includes an increase of $23.8 million to build partnerships between career and technical education and industries, trades and entities that need highly skilled workers.

“If we’re going to address the workforce shortages facing our communities, we must empower Pennsylvanians to pursue their dreams, no matter what they may be,” Davis said in a written statement. “That’s why the Shapiro-Davis budget invests more into apprenticeship programs, expands vo-tech and brings career and technical training back into the classroom, to give students that freedom and help prepare them for the future.”

Tec Centro, a division of the Lancaster-based Spanish American Civic Association, provides bilingual education and skill training for those who are unemployed and under-employed, as well as families living in poverty at two centers in the city. Since its founding nine years ago, Tec Centro has become a model and a network for a workforce center in Reading, and ones set to open in Lebanon, York and Harrisburg.

State Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who joined Davis in the visit, said an increase in education-industry partnerships would help workers get jobs they want through programs designed by educational institutions to teach in-demand skills.

The Legislature must pass a budget by July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.