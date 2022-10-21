With its relatively low housing costs and favorable amenities within a short drive or train trip from some major U.S. cities, Lancaster is poised to benefit from new residents taking advantage of flexible work, a local economist says.

Recognizing the massive labor shift to work-from-home arrangements can help Lancaster build on its strengths and accommodate new residents who can help power the local economy, Adam Ozimek told a group of civic leaders gathered Wednesday at the Lancaster City Alliance in downtown Lancaster.

“Remote work is the biggest, fastest change to the way that we work since World War II mobilization. It’s a huge deal for the economy, and it’s not going away,” said Ozimek, chief economist for the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington, D.C.-based bipartisan think tank.

“Bottom line is (work-from-home arrangements) may feel like a choice, but ultimately it will be determined by competition and market pressures,” he said.

Ozimek is an East Hempfield Township resident who is part-owner of Decades, a Lancaster city restaurant that has a game arcade and a bowling alley. For an audience of 40 people gathered to review progress on a long-term plan for the city’s economic growth, Ozimek offered an optimistic outlook on the national economy in addition to his bullish take on Lancaster’s ability to benefit from broad shifts in the labor market that favor smaller cities that are close to big cities.

“We’re at the right spot. Our housing costs are relatively low, and the commute is doable. And we’ve got high amenities,” he said.

Ozimek pointed to housing data that show strong price increases in Lancaster County and declines in Philadelphia and New York, indicators that people are moving away from those metropolitan areas, even if their employers are still there. Easy access in Lancaster to Amtrak train service makes it convenient for any new area residents to make the occasional trip to their office in the big city, he said.

Speaking to an audience that included Lancaster city officials, Ozimek suggested leaders could work to create more development in open land around the Lancaster Amtrak station and advocate for changes in the state’s liquor laws, which have made liquor licenses unaffordable to local restaurateurs.

“It’s a disaster that restaurateurs have to pay $400,000 (for a license) to sell beer. It’s insane,” he said. “In Lancaster one of the most important things we have is our amenities. And (the high cost of licenses) is like a tax on them, and enough is enough.”

Ozimek also suggested that a way to increase housing affordability is to take a look at some aspects of the building code — such as requirements for elevators and two staircases — that add cost and reduce the number of units that can be built.

And, to increase the affordability of new housing, Ozimek proposed that municipal reviews of new residential projects could be less of a “discussion” about aesthetics.

“Time is money when you’re sitting on a piece of property,” he said. “We should be willing to give up some ability to tell builders what their buildings will look like, and in exchange we’ll get more buildings, and we’ll get more affordability. But it’s a trade-off.”

Ozimek also advised municipal leaders to “be kind” to Airbnb, saying that having such short-term rentals in residential areas can be a net positive for tourism, as well as population growth that supports the wider economy.

“That’s how people come to see our city, come to experience our city, and learn about what it’s like to live here,” he said.