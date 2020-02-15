A leadership change is pending at a nonprofit insurer prominent in Lancaster County.

Capital BlueCross announced recently that Gary D. St. Hilaire will leave April 6 to become to become president and CEO of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. He joined the organization as chief financial officer in 2005, then became its president in 2010 and CEO in 2012, according to a news release.

Upon his departure, Todd A. Shamash will become acting CEO. Shamash is currently the organization's senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Capital BlueCross board chair Kathryn Taylor said St. Hilaire's "drive, financial acumen, innovative thinking and commitment to the community" have made the organization stronger.