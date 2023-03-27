Technology Desking, a London-based maker of work desks and consoles that has its U.S. showroom in New York City, has opened a new distribution center near Lititz.

The 11,000-square-foot warehouse in Warwick Township at 8 Wynfield Drive is meant to speed up delivery for customers along the East Coast while generating new business in the Philadelphia and Lancaster areas, the company said in a press release announcing the new location.

“The new center allows us to hold more stock of our standard products, thus providing shorter lead times. We can also store client product,” said Phil Clay, the company’s principal.

Technology Desking designs, manufactures and installs furniture for workspaces, including those used in general offices, control rooms and trading floors. The new Warwick Township location operates with six employees.