Lombardo’s reopened this week in Lancaster city after a more than $2 million renovation of the longtime Italian restaurant.

The restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave. was bought in December 2018 by Sam Lombardo, whose uncles started it in 1946 and whose cousins ran it before he took over.

“We feel this is another way of giving back to the history of our Lombardo family,” said Lombardo, who founded Benecon Group, an insurance agency, benefits administration and consulting firm now based in Lititz.

Lombardo’s closed in January for a renovation that remade the entire restaurant, taking down interior walls, creating a new lounge, redoing entrances and upgrading the kitchen, among other things. The décor has also been overhauled, with new furnishings, pictures and artwork that celebrate the Italian heritage of the restaurant family.

Lombardo said the newly renovated restaurant is meant to appeal to longtime customers, while adding new touches that will make it a desirable place for a young, sophisticated crowd. The restaurant retains its traditional Italian menu items such as spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and a variety of pastas. There’s also chicken and veal parmesan as well as ravioli, risotto and seafood dishes. Pizza has been added.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Due to state mandates meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the restaurant is operating at half its seating capacity of 180. It has around 20 employees.