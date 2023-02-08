The expansion of Lombardo’s restaurant in Lancaster city is expected to be completed in June 2024, with the addition of outdoor dining areas, an enlarged kitchen, a deli and a private cigar lounge.

Owner Sam Lombardo plans to break ground on the $5 million project in April or May.

Lombardo, who previously invested more than $2 million to renovate the restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave. after taking it over in 2019, previously said his goal is to honor the legacy of his Italian-American family who opened it in 1946.

“It’s that family connection,” he said. “I mean, this is more than just a restaurant, more than just a business proposition,” Lombardo told LNP | LancasterOnline in November.

Unlike the previous renovation, Lombardo’s will remain open during construction.

The city’s historical commission recently gave its blessing to Lombardo’s plans to expand the restaurant. The plan still requires approval from the city’s planning commission.

The project includes a new deli and private cigar lounge, which would be located at 211 W. James St. on the site of the former Penn State Electric Supply. The existing restaurant and new deli would both be served by an expanded kitchen connecting the two buildings. The expanded kitchen would include a chef’s table experience, where a small number of diners could watch the kitchen staff at work.

The deli will offer a takeout menu and grocery items from Lombardo’s like pasta, bread and pizza.

Lombardo’s also plans to add two adjacent dining outdoor areas for the deli and restaurant along Harrisburg Avenue.

Lombardo’s acquired multiple lots along West James Street and Harrisburg Pike surrounding the restaurant, including 211 W. James St. That building, built in 1978 as a 7-Eleven and later converted to a Turkey Hill before becoming a lighting store, will be demolished and replaced with a modern building with a similar, but expanded footprint.

Original plans calling for a five-story apartment building at the intersection of Harrisburg Avenue and Water Street were scrapped due to the overall cost of the project.

Lombardo’s also acquired three connected row homes at 217-221 W. James St., between the proposed deli and parking for the restaurant, which it plans to renovate, and a fourth, separate row home at 227 W. James St., which it has proposed to demolish.

After a formal review that spanned two meetings in November and January, the city’s historical commission, which reviews all projects in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, recommended that council grant a certificate of appropriateness for Lombardo’s project, and a demolition permit for Penn State Electrical Supply.

The commission said it did not recommend demolishing 227 W. James St. because it would be detrimental to the neighborhood, and Lombardo’s plans for a pocket park would not counterbalance the loss.

“The commission’s feeling was that the loss of that building would result in just a sea of parking,” said Steve Funk, vice president of the historical commission.

Lombardo’s said the building has structural damage stemming from years of neglect prior to its ownership, and which would be cost-prohibitive to fix. Two contractors hired by Lombardo’s estimated the cost to be more than $650,000. Joel Callihan, chief financial officer of Lombardo’s development company, Immobili Commerciali LLC, said the restaurant still plans to seek historical commission approval to demolish the building in the future, but that the rest of the project can move forward without it.

“It’s been a poor-condition building for a decade or more, so the cost to bring it up to current-day standards is not, in our minds, economically feasible,” Callihan said.