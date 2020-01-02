Lombardo’s restaurant will close Saturday, Jan. 4, for a major renovation.

The Italian restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave. was bought in December 2018 by Sam Lombardo, whose uncles started the restaurant in 1946 and whose cousins ran it before he took over.

Lombardo, founder of Benecon Group, said he bought the restaurant because he wants to preserve it as a legacy of his family. He plans to be involved with big decisions but won’t be involved with day-to-day operations.

Lombardo has said he expects to spend around $650,000 on renovations that will include taking down some interior walls, creating a new lounge area and upgrading the kitchen.

The restaurant is expected to reopen sometime in May.