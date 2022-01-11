As supply-chain issues persist and alarms sound over a nationwide truck driver shortage, Lancaster County paints a portrait of a healthy, robust transportation sector.

Sure, companies are hiring. There are hundreds of local job postings for drivers on employment websites such as Indeed. Billboards advertise openings with competitive salaries and benefit packages.

The American Trucking Associations estimate the U.S. is short about 80,000 drivers right now, and fears that figure could double by 2030.

Yet, it might be more useful to look at the issue not as a shortage of truck drivers, but rather one of rising demand for transportation and freight services that’s proven challenging to meet.

“A lot of people are reaching out for us to do work,” said Ben Kreider, transportation director for Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative in East Hempfield Township. “I don’t know where the limit is. We would just keep hiring.”

The cooperative employs about 50 drivers, primarily transporting produce, meat and dairy products from more than 100 Lancaster- area farms, including for home delivery. During the lean winter months, however, trucks can be contracted out for other jobs.

“Just today, someone came to us and said they want to potentially do daily routes to Connecticut and back, every single day,” Kreider said. “That alone is two full-time drivers.”

Kreider has a bit of an advantage, as only three of the cooperative’s trucks require a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, to operate — so companies that can’t find a qualified driver might opt to split a load between two of his trucks.

That’s not to imply local firms that rely pretty much solely on CDL operators are necessarily struggling to staff up, either.

“There’s only one position open that I have a truck for, a second-shift position,” said Ryan Garber, president of GFI Transport in Rapho Township. “And we’ve seen some challenges in hiring a second-shift position.

“But as far as company trucks, we’ve been so blessed on driver retention and had very, very little turnover. We’ve had a little bit, but not like you’re hearing with a few companies that have five, 10 trucks sitting.”

GFI Transport employs around 70 drivers and specializes in hauling dry bulk goods such as grain, mulch, stone and fertilizer. Similar to the cooperative, concerns have less to do with meeting obligations to its current customers than passing up all the available new work that’s out there.

“I could hire 10 trucks tomorrow on the owner-operator side and not even think about what to do with them,” Garber said, referring to drivers who own their vehicle and drive on a for-hire basis.

“That’s where it’s kind of really hard as a business. There’s a ton of opportunity. How do we capitalize on it and grow?”

Why Lancaster fares better

Garber as well as the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board were both eager to push back on a pessimistic view of the labor situation in transportation.

According to Workforce Development Board data up to date as of November, hiring in the transportation industry has been steadily increasing, with few notable exceptions. Lancaster County added more than 200 heavy and tractor-trailer driver jobs alone in a three-year period, while employment in the entire regional transportation and warehousing industry grew at a rate of over 800 jobs annually during that span.

Notable, too, according to Valerie Hatfield, the Workforce Development Board’s director of compliance and business engagement, is Lancaster’s “location quotient,” or LQ — a ratio that compares regional and national employment figures.

With an LQ of 1.44 in heavy and tractor-trailer drivers and 1.35 in transportation and warehousing, Lancaster County is performing far more favorably than the rest of the country on average.

“Any time it’s above 1.0, it means there’s a higher concentration in your area than nationally,” Hatfield said. “And transportation has always been on the higher side.”

Hatfield suggested one key factor is the prevalence of warehouses in the region, a result of its proximity to numerous dense population centers.

Additionally, Garber pointed to intangibles such as “old-school work ethic” that’s found in Lancaster’s people, along with a prevalence of employers who try to do right by their drivers.

“They know how to take care of people here,” Garber said. “I’m not saying we’re perfect, but most of your small-to-midsize trucking companies in Lancaster County care about their hometown, care about people’s families and want them to get them home to their kids.”

Pain points

Though local employers and industry leaders seemingly have plenty to hang their hats on, even being down a driver or two can have ripple effects on the workforce which, in turn, can make careers in the field less desirable.

Rhoads Energy, a heating fuel supplier based in Lancaster, was looking to add precisely that number to its roster of 35 drivers in early December as the busy winter months approached.

Whether those drivers are hired or not, though, missing a heating fuel delivery is not an option.

“Simple math, a driver can do 30 tickets a day, and if you have five guys in a region all doing 30 tickets, now that’s 150 tickets,” said Mike DeBerdine, CEO of Rhoads Energy. “Now 30 of those tickets have to be distributed among the other four — but they have to keep up, maybe have to work extra hours, maybe Saturdays to stay caught up.

“You can’t leave a customer without heat, so we just have to get it done.”

Kreider agreed shortages haven’t hindered the cooperative’s customers, either, but acknowledged drivers are probably being asked to work more overtime than they would prefer.

“At certain times we get too busy and that stresses the drivers that we have,” Kreider said. “Somebody who wants 40 hours might get 50, someone who wants 50 might get 60. A lot of effort goes into balancing that stuff out.”

Then there’s the stuff that just comes with the job. The American Trucking Associations cites regulations such as drug testing (specifically due to increasing legalization of marijuana) and a lack of overnight truck parking as contributing to people leaving or avoiding careers in transportation.

Long-haul trucking in particular has suffered even as other driving positions have risen simply because fewer people are willing to be away from their families for days or weeks at a time on a regular basis.

“All of the regulation that has come over the last 10 years has been driving the older generation to retire,” said John Irwin, CEO of CNS Driver Training Center in Warwick Township. “It’s not just driving a truck. There’s paperwork, rules, getting pulled over all the time, inspection stations.

“And what we also hear is most of our trainees want to stay local. They don’t want to go cross country anymore, whereas 15, 20 years ago, that was more popular.

“It’s tough right now.”

The good news

Despite the very real challenges facing the industry, the perception that workers aren’t interested in driving jobs isn’t entirely accurate.

In fact, CNS Driver Training Center, with its one-on-one, hands-on CDL tutoring programs, had a strong year, Irwin reported, saying nearly 400 drivers were trained in 2021 — a 30% increase year-over-year. The school is currently booked out through February.

Those entering the industry or who are in the market for new jobs are also seeing vastly improved opportunities.

“There are big sign-on bonuses right now,” Irwin said. “Companies are really trying to get drivers and keep drivers.”

The median salary for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers in Lancaster County is currently $47,000 per year, according to the Workforce Development Board.

“You’re coming into an industry you know you have tons of options and you can make really good money from it,” Irwin continued. “It depends on the kind of loads you want to go with — local, regional or long haul — but you can choose what you want to do and be picky at this point.”

The cooperative upgraded benefits such as health insurance and streamlined its application process. GFI Transport is offering a driver “stay-on” bonus for new and existing workers. Rhoads Energy recently made every worker in the company an owner through an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP.

While none of the three employers contacted for this story was willing to divulge wages, each acknowledged the need to entice talent in the existing labor market.

“It’s not rocket science,” DeBerdine said. “We try to treat people with respect, provide a livable wage, strong benefits, strong 401(k), very good PTO (paid time off) and just try to make it a fun atmosphere to work.”

The bad news

Where many observers see trouble brewing — even those with an optimistic point of view — is in the recruitment of young people.

Specifically, a major deterrent are numerous laws that limit what drivers who are between the ages of 18 and 21 are allowed to do behind the wheel.

“Where I think we have a fundamental issue in the United States is, if you are 18 years old, you can get your CDL,” Garber said. “However, you can’t cross state lines until you’re 21.

“What that means is I can live in York, Pa., and drive 40 miles south and have to stop. I can’t drive into Maryland, but nothing stops me from driving into downtown Philly, Pittsburgh, or 250 miles to Erie.”

Even as organizations lobby the federal government to loosen certain restrictions, some probably aren’t going away anytime soon.

“Insurance carriers don’t like to insure young drivers because there’s a big risk there,” Irwin said. “So even if you’re training young drivers that are under 21, they’re going to be very limited on who they can go work for.”

“Our unique challenge we have in our industry, they’re CDL drivers, but they also require a hazmat endorsement,” DeBerdine said. “A driver can become a CDL driver at age 18, but can’t become a hazmat driver until age 21.”

Despite these obstacles, a lot of effort goes toward recruiting.

Rhoads Energy started a program called Next Generation Driver, which has paid for young drivers to get their CDL training at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. The Workforce Development Board also pays up to $10,000 toward CDL training through the Career & Technology Center and assisted about 70 individuals in 2020 and ’21, Hatfield said.

Still, the worry persists that high school graduates may look to different fields because, in many cases, trucking isn’t an immediately viable path.

Once that happens, they may be lost forever.

“I’m not an advocate for every 18-year-old behind the wheel of a truck,” Garber said. “We have to put them through proper training — but there also has to be an avenue to do that.

“We lose a lot of the workforce because potential great applicants come out of high school and really can’t go into trucking, that’s a fundamental issue. We lose three-quarters of the workforce between 18 and 21, and then they usually don’t come back into transportation.”